Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €81.00 ($86.17) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNR stock opened at €70.88 ($75.40) on Thursday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($59.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.