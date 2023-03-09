Braintrust Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00004002 BTC on major exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $69.81 million and $723,380.43 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Braintrust

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

