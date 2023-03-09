Brady M. Murphy Purchases 30,000 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) CEO Brady M. Murphy acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 1,021,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,787. The company has a market cap of $437.44 million, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,734,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after buying an additional 500,427 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 183,791 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 72.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,388,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 1,423,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,300,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 372,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,302,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

