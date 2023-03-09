Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading Up 3.3%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 2,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 31,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Boqii Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Get Boqii alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boqii

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boqii stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Boqii worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.