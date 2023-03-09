Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 81,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 243,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bone Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bone Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

