BMO Capital Markets Trims Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Target Price to C$17.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Transcontinental Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of Transcontinental stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,526. Transcontinental has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

