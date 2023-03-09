BMO Capital Markets Raises Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target to $8.40

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $5.80 to $8.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.37.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. Diversey has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Diversey by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

