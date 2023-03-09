Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Trading 7.7% Higher

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. 89,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 60,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of C$77.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Featured Articles

