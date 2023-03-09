Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) EVP Tracey L. Mccain Sells 3,322 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 3,322 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $151,748.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 366,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,501. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,297,000 after buying an additional 476,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after buying an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after buying an additional 698,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

