Blue Edge Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after buying an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after buying an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after buying an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.55. 994,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,946. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.