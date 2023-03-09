Blue Edge Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,200,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 948,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after acquiring an additional 216,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after acquiring an additional 50,293 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.07. 746,008 shares of the stock traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

