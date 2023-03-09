Blue Edge Capital LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,000. Global X MLP ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 39,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,123. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.