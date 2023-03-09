Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 23,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after buying an additional 40,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

