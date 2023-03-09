Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $40.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 10.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,247,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.81. 844,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,779. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

