Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6,114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,429,000 after buying an additional 937,824 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,317,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 221,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 122.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 204,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,964 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.85. 18,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

