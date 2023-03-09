Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 414,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,015. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $103.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

