Blue Edge Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.71. 1,247,494 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.