Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.36

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 802646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

The company has a market cap of $489.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine bought 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,371.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

