Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PTC traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.56. The stock had a trading volume of 571,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,711. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after buying an additional 143,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

