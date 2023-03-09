Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.08. 92,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 135,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 118,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

