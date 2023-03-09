Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.08. 92,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 135,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB)
