BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.77-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.06. 4,541,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,274. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.19.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $70,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

