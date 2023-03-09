BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches One Day Volume of $46.70 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $270.00 million and $46.70 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $21,751.49 or 1.00004295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00222614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,267,419.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 22,008.54712293 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $46,298,096.88 traded over the last 24 hours."

