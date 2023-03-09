BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $252.80 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $252.80 million and $43.28 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $20,365.78 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00035926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022595 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00221780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,267,419.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 21,741.86477168 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $45,687,978.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

