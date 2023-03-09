Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.14 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $417.67 billion and $22.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $21,626.77 on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00540082 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00166461 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036183 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,312,518 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
