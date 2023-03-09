Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.14 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $417.67 billion and $22.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $21,626.77 on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00540082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00166461 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC.

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,312,518 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

