Bitcicoin (BITCI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $51.04 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $51.04 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Bitcicoin

BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 7,708,828,412 coins. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.

Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.

In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.

See the Features tab for additional information.”

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

