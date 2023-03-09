Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Stock Price Down 10%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biotage AB (publ) (BITGF)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.