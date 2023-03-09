Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Stock Price Down 10%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

