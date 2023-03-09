Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and approximately $5.06 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,406,956,434 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

