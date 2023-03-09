Biconomy (BICO) Tops One Day Volume of $4.82 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Biconomy has a market cap of $175.11 million and $4.82 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,281,739 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

