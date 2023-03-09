BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading Down 2.8%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. 73,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 357,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

BeyondSpring Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.11.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.