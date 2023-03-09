Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi Acquires 45,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 45,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,237.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beyond Air Trading Down 1.7 %

XAIR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,844. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

