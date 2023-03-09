BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$26.09 and last traded at C$27.50. Approximately 1,713,483 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 917,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.93.

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.02.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.