Bend DAO (BEND) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $145.69 million and approximately $925,363.09 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00428118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.49 or 0.28937988 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

