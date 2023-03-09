Benchmark Trims Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Target Price to $1.24

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $3.00 to $1.24 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.33% from the company’s current price.
Shares of SPIR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.42.
In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,887,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,530.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,227 shares of company stock worth $281,752 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
