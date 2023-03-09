Benchmark Trims Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Target Price to $1.24

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $3.00 to $1.24 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.33% from the company’s current price.

Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of SPIR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,887,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,530.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,227 shares of company stock worth $281,752 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

About Spire Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spire Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Spire Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Spire Global by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spire Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

