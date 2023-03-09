Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.34. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

