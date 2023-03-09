Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,516 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 162.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

