Barrington Research Boosts ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $138.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

ICFI stock opened at $108.41 on Monday. ICF International has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.02.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $43,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $276,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth $6,552,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ICF International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

