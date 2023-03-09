Barclays Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $257.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $264.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.78.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $228.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

