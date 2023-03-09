Barclays Increases GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $67.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,318 shares of company stock worth $1,104,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 594,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GMS by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

