Barclays Cuts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $39.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFE. Bank of America initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.10.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $5,576,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $878,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 82.1% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $250,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

