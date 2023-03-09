Barclays Begins Coverage on Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

