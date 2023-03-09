Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $28.38. Approximately 7,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 14,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Bank7 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank7

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $175,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Bank7 Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank7 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank7 by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.