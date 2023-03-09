Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $28.38. Approximately 7,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 14,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.
Bank7 Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.60.
Insider Activity at Bank7
In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $175,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
