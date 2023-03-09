Bank of New York Mellon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,488 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 2,861 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. 892,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456,685. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after acquiring an additional 106,220 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.