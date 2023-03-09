Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Increases Dividend to €0.21 Per Share

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of €0.21 ($0.22) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
BIRG stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 10.51 ($0.13). 134,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,706. The company has a market cap of £112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.03 ($0.13). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.11.
About Bank of Ireland Group
