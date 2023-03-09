Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Increases Dividend to €0.21 Per Share

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of €0.21 ($0.22) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

BIRG stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 10.51 ($0.13). 134,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,706. The company has a market cap of £112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.03 ($0.13). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.11.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

