Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.40 Dividend

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPTGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BCPT opened at GBX 87.19 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £611.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.20 and a beta of 0.89. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 68.53 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.49). The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.32.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

