BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.39

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 88400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.
BAESY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.03) to GBX 1,050 ($12.63) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.25.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
