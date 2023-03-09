BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.39

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 88400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.03) to GBX 1,050 ($12.63) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 570.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 228,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,827 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,561,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

