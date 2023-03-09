B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RMR opened at $28.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.46. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $250.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.