Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Up 1.9%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 50,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Aztec Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

