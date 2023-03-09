Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Trading Down 3.7%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.48. 8,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 17,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

