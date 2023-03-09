Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Mark W. Kroll Sells 3,549 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $221.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 331,142 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Axon Enterprise

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.