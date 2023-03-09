AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXIS Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

AXS stock opened at $57.67 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.22%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

